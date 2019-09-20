Insider Selling: Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Insider Sells 11,338 Shares of Stock

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $99.08 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Celgene alerts:

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.