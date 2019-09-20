Insider Selling: ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $32,610.00.

Shares of CTRA traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,024. ConturaEnergyInc . has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,995,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,936,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 345,131 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

