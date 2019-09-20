Insider Selling: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Director Sells $121,445.66 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,784.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.83. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 454,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

