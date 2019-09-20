Insider Selling: Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) SVP Sells $10,081.26 in Stock

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) SVP Barbara C. Johnston sold 147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $10,081.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $68.00 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,958,000 after purchasing an additional 372,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,146,000 after buying an additional 461,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 54.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,675,000 after buying an additional 1,427,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

