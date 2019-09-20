Insider Selling: Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) CAO Sells 4,690 Shares of Stock

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $820,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $481,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RH traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $169.00. 1,019,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $175.29.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

