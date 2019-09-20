Insider Selling: Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 60,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $3,394,800.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $3,531,600.00.

SKX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. 1,530,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,636. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $120,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $229,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $270,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

