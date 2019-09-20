Insider Selling: XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO Sells 5,452 Shares of Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $110,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James R. Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XOMA alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, James R. Neal sold 3,830 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,106.80.

XOMA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 23,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,860. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Research analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at $149,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at $1,479,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

XOMA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.