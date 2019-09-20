Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Vikas Verma Sells 10,000 Shares

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vikas Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Vikas Verma sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,240,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Installed Building Products by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,636,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 136,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 474,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.