Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

