Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.70

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $453.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

