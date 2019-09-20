InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Insider Rocco Delguercio Purchases 2,394 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) insider Rocco Delguercio purchased 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,159.50.

ICMB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

