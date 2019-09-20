Investec (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $473.67

Shares of Investec plc (LON:INVP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $473.67 and traded as high as $475.00. Investec shares last traded at $451.40, with a volume of 3,344,233 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 473.67.

In other news, insider Bernard Kantor sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65), for a total transaction of £52,121.60 ($68,106.10).

About Investec (LON:INVP)

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

