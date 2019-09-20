Investment (LON:INV) Shares Down 13.6%

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 305.24 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.96), 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.63 ($4.58).

The company has a market cap of $14.46 million and a PE ratio of -35.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Investment’s payout ratio is -1.76%.

Investment Company Profile (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

