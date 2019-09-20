INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPM)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.30 ($1.36).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.39.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPM)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

