Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,118,126.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,829.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.15. 20,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

