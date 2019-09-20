iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, 91 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.