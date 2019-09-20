iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Up 6.1%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.02, 176,396 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 206,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,921,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 163.5% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 250,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 167.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 166,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 1,815.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 191.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

