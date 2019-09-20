iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.68

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and traded as low as $51.48. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 10,886 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 460,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 100,364 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 125,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

