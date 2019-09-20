iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

IDU stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,633. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.78 and a 52-week high of $161.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.73.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

