ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of ITT worth $47,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in ITT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 308,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ITT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ITT by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.65. 4,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,053. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

