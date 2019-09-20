J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Trading 17.3% Higher

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) traded up 17.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95, 27,770,857 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 10,014,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on J C Penney in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $281.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J C Penney news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe bought 1,000,000 shares of J C Penney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,352,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,755.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Wlazlo bought 100,000 shares of J C Penney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000,100 shares in the company, valued at $590,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,140 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

