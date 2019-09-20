J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of JDWPY stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.47. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.