Jeanna Steele Sells 1,700 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $29,631.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 896 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $13,350.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,990. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $2,787,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 111.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $531,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 52.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

