Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARW. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Peel Hunt cut Arrow Global Group to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.31. Arrow Global Group has a 52-week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $405.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.