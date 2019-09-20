Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $166,998,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $69,931,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,725,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,625,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,258,000 after acquiring an additional 598,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $24,358,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 4,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

