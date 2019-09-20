Jefferies Group LLC Buys 298,184 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,184 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.30% of Renewable Energy Group worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after buying an additional 819,667 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,455,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 646,621 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,112,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 557,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 473,992 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,170,000.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 103,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,246. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $583.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGI. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

