Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.11% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 55.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. 2,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

