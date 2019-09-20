Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Docusign by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Docusign by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 654,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.37. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on Docusign and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upgraded Docusign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Danske assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $119,000.00. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,409 shares of company stock valued at $29,991,184 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

