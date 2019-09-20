Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 407.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,348 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 58.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 59.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,244,000 after acquiring an additional 70,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 311,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

