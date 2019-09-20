Jefferies Group LLC Increases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $233.55. 4,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,718. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $13,652,948.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,263 shares in the company, valued at $53,516,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,309,265. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $290.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.37.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

