Jefferies Group LLC Increases Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 649.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,455 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 493.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 214.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $743.99 million, a P/E ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 15,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $159,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,785,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,914,330.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTRPA shares. BidaskClub raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.82 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

