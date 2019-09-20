Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.39. The stock had a trading volume of 230,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,759. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

