Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.92% of Jernigan Capital worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 476.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCAP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. 57,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,839. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $434.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%. Equities analysts expect that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

