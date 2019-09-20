John A. Kite Sells 17,000 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $485,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KRG traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.96. 1,018,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 182,824 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,762,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

