JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Shares Down 1.2%

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.98) and last traded at GBX 847.50 ($11.07), 2,864 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.50 ($11.20).

The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 million and a P/E ratio of 197.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 815.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 700.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 Company Profile (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

