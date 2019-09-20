JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €18.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.94 ($19.69).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

