KARMA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $33.94 and $24.43. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $792,004.00 and $2,472.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,453,761,454 coins and its circulating supply is 5,362,684,778 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.