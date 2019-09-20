Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.73, approximately 7,657,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 1,814,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

The company has a market cap of $691.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,552,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

