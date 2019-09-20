Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,837,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the previous session’s volume of 534,546 shares.The stock last traded at $78.60 and had previously closed at $77.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.

About Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.