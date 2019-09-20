Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Buys $17,820.00 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Brett G. Taylor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,150.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KRP opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.30 million, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 536,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

