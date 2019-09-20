Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.59. 154,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,949. The company has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 765,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 425,237 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

