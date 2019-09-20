Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Down 5.4%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 942,460 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 423,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti set a $5.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kirkland’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 437.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

