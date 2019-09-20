KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.42.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,853. KLA-Tencor has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 5,663.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,842,000 after buying an additional 1,303,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 27,967.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,234,000 after buying an additional 1,182,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,031,000 after buying an additional 619,019 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,360,000 after buying an additional 571,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,425,000 after buying an additional 541,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

