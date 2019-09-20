Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $58,091.04 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 1,411,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

