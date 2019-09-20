Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a positive rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.