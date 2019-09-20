Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,802,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 679,681 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57,020 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,018,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

