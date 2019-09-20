KRM22 (LON:KRM) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of KRM22 (LON:KRM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KRM22 stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $11.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. KRM22 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

