Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after buying an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 376,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,799,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

