KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KushCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on KushCo in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on KushCo in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 146,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,805. The firm has a market cap of $267.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. KushCo has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 300,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

