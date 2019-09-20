KZ Cash (KZC) Tops One Day Volume of $156.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $29,831.00 and $156.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.